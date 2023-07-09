Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) versus Cenntro Electric Group (NASDAQ:CENN) Head-To-Head Contrast

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) and Cenntro Electric Group (NASDAQ:CENN – Free Report) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and dividends.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

43.5% of Tesla shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 16.2% of Cenntro Electric Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 25.1% of Tesla shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 30.9% of Cenntro Electric Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Tesla and Cenntro Electric Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tesla 13.66% 27.29% 15.06% Cenntro Electric Group N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tesla $81.46 billion 10.68 $12.58 billion $3.40 80.71 Cenntro Electric Group $8.94 million 13.42 -$16.42 million N/A N/A

This table compares Tesla and Cenntro Electric Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Tesla has higher revenue and earnings than Cenntro Electric Group.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Tesla and Cenntro Electric Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tesla 5 17 14 0 2.25 Cenntro Electric Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Tesla currently has a consensus price target of $216.95, indicating a potential downside of 20.95%. Given Tesla’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Tesla is more favorable than Cenntro Electric Group.

Risk and Volatility

Tesla has a beta of 2.04, meaning that its share price is 104% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cenntro Electric Group has a beta of 1.42, meaning that its share price is 42% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Tesla beats Cenntro Electric Group on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services. This segment also provides sedans and sport utility vehicles through direct and used vehicle sales, a network of Tesla Superchargers, and in-app upgrades; purchase financing and leasing services; services for electric vehicles through its company-owned service locations and Tesla mobile service technicians; and vehicle limited warranties and extended service plans. The Energy Generation and Storage segment engages in the design, manufacture, installation, sale, and leasing of solar energy generation and energy storage products, and related services to residential, commercial, and industrial customers and utilities through its website, stores, and galleries, as well as through a network of channel partners; and provision of service and repairs to its energy product customers, including under warranty, as well as various financing options to its solar customers. The company was formerly known as Tesla Motors, Inc. and changed its name to Tesla, Inc. in February 2017. Tesla, Inc. was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

About Cenntro Electric Group

Cenntro Electric Group Limited designs and manufactures electric light and medium-duty commercial vehicles in Europe, North America, and Asia. It serves corporate and governmental organizations. The company was formerly known as Naked Brand Group Limited and changed its name to Cenntro Electric Group Limited in December 2021. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Freehold, New Jersey.

