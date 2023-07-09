The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) Shares Sold by Machina Capital S.A.S.

Machina Capital S.A.S. trimmed its position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) by 46.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,130 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,881 shares during the quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S.’s holdings in Clorox were worth $337,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Clorox by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,685,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,041,661,000 after purchasing an additional 185,012 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Clorox by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,624,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,648,000 after acquiring an additional 71,240 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Clorox by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,931,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,515,000 after acquiring an additional 21,058 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Clorox by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,800,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,675,000 after acquiring an additional 119,164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuance Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Clorox by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 1,750,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,630,000 after acquiring an additional 298,692 shares during the last quarter. 79.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:CLX opened at $157.99 on Friday. The Clorox Company has a 52 week low of $124.58 and a 52 week high of $178.21. The company’s 50 day moving average is $161.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $154.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.40. The company has a market cap of $19.53 billion, a PE ratio of 272.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.30.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Clorox ( NYSE:CLX Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. Clorox had a net margin of 1.03% and a return on equity of 114.67%. The company’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.31 EPS. Equities analysts predict that The Clorox Company will post 4.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CLX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Clorox from $118.00 to $124.00 in a report on Sunday, May 14th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Clorox from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Clorox from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Clorox from $148.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Clorox from $165.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $148.54.

Company Profile

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

