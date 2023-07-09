The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Stock Holdings Lowered by Ledyard National Bank

Ledyard National Bank lowered its stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,562 shares of the company’s stock after selling 816 shares during the period. Ledyard National Bank’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $1,027,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola during the 1st quarter valued at $77,000. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its position in Coca-Cola by 16.7% during the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 12,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $758,000 after buying an additional 1,754 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Coca-Cola by 41.4% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 149,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,255,000 after acquiring an additional 43,680 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC boosted its position in Coca-Cola by 385.3% during the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 19,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,180,000 after acquiring an additional 15,110 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in Coca-Cola by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,840,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,115,000 after acquiring an additional 301,804 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.61% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Stock Performance

NYSE:KO opened at $59.76 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $258.44 billion, a PE ratio of 26.21, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1 year low of $54.01 and a 1 year high of $65.47. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.49.

Coca-Cola Dividend Announcement

Coca-Cola ( NYSE:KO Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.03. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.96% and a net margin of 22.69%. The company had revenue of $11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.78 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th were issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.70%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on KO shares. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. HSBC dropped their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $77.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on Coca-Cola in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on Coca-Cola from $71.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Coca-Cola from $72.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.67.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 253,102 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.63, for a total transaction of $16,104,880.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 184,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,743,743.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CMO Manuel Arroyo sold 734 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.40, for a total transaction of $46,535.60. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 114,580 shares in the company, valued at $7,264,372. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 253,102 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.63, for a total value of $16,104,880.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 184,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,743,743.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 420,786 shares of company stock valued at $26,886,224. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

