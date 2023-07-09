The Gabelli Multimedia Trust (NYSE:GGT) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $5.84

The Gabelli Multimedia Trust Inc. (NYSE:GGT – Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.84 and traded as high as $6.79. The Gabelli Multimedia Trust shares last traded at $6.62, with a volume of 46,771 shares.
The Gabelli Multimedia Trust Trading Down 0.8 %
The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.84.
The Gabelli Multimedia Trust Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th.
Insider Transactions at The Gabelli Multimedia Trust
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Atomi Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in The Gabelli Multimedia Trust during the first quarter worth $239,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in The Gabelli Multimedia Trust during the first quarter worth $34,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in The Gabelli Multimedia Trust during the first quarter worth $86,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in The Gabelli Multimedia Trust during the first quarter worth $79,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in The Gabelli Multimedia Trust during the first quarter worth $116,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.51% of the company’s stock.
The Gabelli Multimedia Trust Company Profile
The Gabelli Multimedia Trust Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc It is managed by Gabelli Funds LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It invests in stocks, convertible securities, preferred stock, options, and warrants of companies operating across global telecommunications, media, publishing, and entertainment industries.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than The Gabelli Multimedia Trust
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/3 – 7/7
- Pfizer Just Invested $25 million In This Biotech
- Cracks In The Labor Market? Not Yet, But They’re Coming
- Levi’s: Buy On The Dip Or Downtrend In Play?
- Who Wins And Who Loses With China’s Metal Restrictions
Receive News & Ratings for The Gabelli Multimedia Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Gabelli Multimedia Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.