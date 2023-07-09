The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) Shares Sold by Machina Capital S.A.S.

Machina Capital S.A.S. lowered its stake in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 57.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,202 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 3,032 shares during the period. Machina Capital S.A.S.’s holdings in Progressive were worth $315,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PGR. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Progressive in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Progressive during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Horan Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Progressive by 588.6% during the 1st quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 241 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Progressive during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Progressive during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.72% of the company’s stock.

Progressive Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of PGR stock opened at $131.26 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The Progressive Co. has a twelve month low of $109.42 and a twelve month high of $149.87. The company has a market capitalization of $76.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $131.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $135.44.

Progressive Dividend Announcement

Progressive ( NYSE:PGR Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 13th. The insurance provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by ($0.79). Progressive had a return on equity of 13.95% and a net margin of 1.64%. The business had revenue of $14.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.12 billion. Equities analysts forecast that The Progressive Co. will post 5.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, July 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.37%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays cut their target price on Progressive from $123.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Progressive in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $143.00 target price on shares of Progressive in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Progressive from $159.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Progressive from $145.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Progressive has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $148.80.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.55, for a total transaction of $1,530,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 333,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,538,817.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.55, for a total transaction of $1,530,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 333,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,538,817.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven Broz sold 930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.79, for a total value of $128,144.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,754,915.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,930 shares of company stock valued at $3,520,185 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Progressive Profile

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

Featured Articles

