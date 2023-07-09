The Sage Group (LON:SGE) PT Raised to GBX 850 at Barclays

The Sage Group (LON:SGE – Free Report) had its price target increased by Barclays from GBX 810 ($10.28) to GBX 850 ($10.79) in a research note released on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on SGE. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 980 ($12.44) price target on shares of The Sage Group in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. Shore Capital restated a buy rating on shares of The Sage Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of The Sage Group from GBX 915 ($11.61) to GBX 970 ($12.31) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a hold rating and set a GBX 800 ($10.15) target price on shares of The Sage Group in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, BNP Paribas cut shares of The Sage Group to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, The Sage Group currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of GBX 852.14 ($10.82).

Get The Sage Group alerts:

The Sage Group Stock Performance

Shares of The Sage Group stock opened at GBX 900 ($11.42) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of £9.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4,285.71, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 861.32 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 799.86. The Sage Group has a 1 year low of GBX 648.40 ($8.23) and a 1 year high of GBX 928.60 ($11.79). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.94, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

The Sage Group Cuts Dividend

About The Sage Group

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were paid a GBX 6.55 ($0.08) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. The Sage Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9,047.62%.

(Free Report)

The Sage Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions and services for small and medium businesses in North America, Northern Europe, and internationally. It offers cloud native solutions, such as Sage Intacct, a cloud accounting software products and financial management software; Sage People, a HR and people management solution; Sage 200, a finance and business management solution; Sage X3, a business management solution; Sage Accounting, a solution for small businesses, accountants, and bookkeepers to manage customer data, accounts, and people; Sage Payroll for small businesses manage their payroll; and Sage HR for small and mid-sized businesses for record management, leave management, staff scheduling, and expenses services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for The Sage Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Sage Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.