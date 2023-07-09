The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) Shares Bought by Advisor OS LLC

Advisor OS LLC raised its holdings in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,028 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the period. Advisor OS LLC’s holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro were worth $630,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro in the first quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 79.0% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 17,071 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after purchasing an additional 7,532 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 59.6% in the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,954 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 40.3% in the first quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,383 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 1,547 shares during the period. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro in the first quarter valued at approximately $216,000. 69.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Scotts Miracle-Gro alerts:

Scotts Miracle-Gro Stock Performance

NYSE SMG opened at $65.49 on Friday. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company has a fifty-two week low of $39.06 and a fifty-two week high of $90.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.82, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 2.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.84 and a beta of 1.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $64.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.93.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Announces Dividend

Scotts Miracle-Gro ( NYSE:SMG Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $3.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20 by $0.58. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a positive return on equity of 81.02% and a negative net margin of 16.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.03 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Friday, May 26th were issued a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 25th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.03%. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio is presently -23.55%.

Insider Activity at Scotts Miracle-Gro

In related news, CEO James Hagedorn sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total value of $1,675,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 179,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,053,233. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 27.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on SMG. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $80.00 to $78.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com raised Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Barclays lowered Scotts Miracle-Gro from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Scotts Miracle-Gro presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.29.

About Scotts Miracle-Gro

(Free Report)

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company is involved in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of products for lawn, garden care, and indoor and hydroponic gardening in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. The company provides lawn care products comprising lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products; gardening and landscape products comprising water-soluble and continuous-release plant foods, potting mixes and garden soils, mulch and decorative groundcover products, plant-related pest and disease control products, organic garden products, and live goods and seeding solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Scotts Miracle-Gro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scotts Miracle-Gro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.