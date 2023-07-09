The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Shares Purchased by Asset Management One Co. Ltd.

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 471,286 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,345 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $36,930,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TJX. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in TJX Companies in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Lakewood Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in TJX Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. 92.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TJX has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on TJX Companies from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on TJX Companies in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $90.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $85.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $87.88.

Insider Activity at TJX Companies

TJX Companies Price Performance

In other TJX Companies news, EVP Scott Goldenberg sold 26,271 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.91, for a total transaction of $2,073,044.61. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,580 shares in the company, valued at $5,727,287.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TJX stock opened at $82.70 on Friday. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $57.76 and a 52-week high of $85.22. The business has a fifty day moving average of $79.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.01. The stock has a market cap of $95.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $11.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.82 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 62.78% and a net margin of 7.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

TJX Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 10th will be given a dividend of $0.3325 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is currently 40.92%.

TJX Companies Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

