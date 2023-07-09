The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Receives $195.77 Consensus PT from Brokerages

The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $194.31.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on TRV shares. Citigroup increased their price target on Travelers Companies from $182.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $185.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $208.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $194.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Travelers Companies from $181.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th.

NYSE:TRV opened at $171.65 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. Travelers Companies has a one year low of $149.65 and a one year high of $194.51. The company has a market cap of $39.65 billion, a PE ratio of 14.63, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $176.45 and a 200-day moving average of $179.51.

Travelers Companies ( NYSE:TRV Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $4.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.64 by $0.47. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 13.41% and a net margin of 7.41%. The firm had revenue of $9.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.22 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Travelers Companies will post 14.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th were paid a $1.00 dividend. This is a boost from Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 8th. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is currently 34.10%.

Travelers Companies declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, April 19th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the insurance provider to buy up to 12.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Travelers Companies news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,246 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.85, for a total transaction of $1,873,481.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,080 shares in the company, valued at $2,574,528. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,246 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.85, for a total value of $1,873,481.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,574,528. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Andy F. Bessette sold 11,572 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.14, for a total transaction of $2,061,436.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,092,688.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 59,134 shares of company stock worth $10,617,466 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRV. Moody National Bank Trust Division raised its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 7,859 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,365,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Travelers Companies during the second quarter valued at about $52,000. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its stake in Travelers Companies by 12.6% during the second quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 16,998 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,952,000 after purchasing an additional 1,902 shares during the last quarter. Apella Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Travelers Companies in the 2nd quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, DnB Asset Management AS increased its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 46,953 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $8,154,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. 81.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

