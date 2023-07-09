The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Bought by Eagle Bay Advisors LLC

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 63.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,464 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 568 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $55,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dohj LLC increased its stake in Walt Disney by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Dohj LLC now owns 7,511 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $653,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc increased its stake in Walt Disney by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 3,449 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC increased its stake in Walt Disney by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 5,981 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $520,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Boston Common Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Walt Disney by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 7,735 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $672,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Finally, Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Walt Disney by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,600 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 63.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Walt Disney Stock Down 0.1 %

DIS stock opened at $88.64 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $161.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.28. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $84.07 and a 52 week high of $126.48. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $92.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $21.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.82 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 6.41%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.08 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DIS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Walt Disney from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $120.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $141.00 to $147.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.82.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,145 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.16, for a total transaction of $113,538.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,138 shares in the company, valued at $2,889,324.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Walt Disney Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.