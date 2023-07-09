The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) Shares Sold by Advisor OS LLC

Advisor OS LLC lessened its holdings in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 5.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,937 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 820 shares during the period. Advisor OS LLC’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $446,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Motco raised its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 306.2% during the fourth quarter. Motco now owns 784 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC bought a new stake in Williams Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in Williams Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in Williams Companies by 52.5% during the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 915 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Williams Companies by 1,178.4% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 946 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 872 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Williams Companies alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Financial cut Williams Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Williams Companies from $39.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Williams Companies from $41.00 to $39.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Barclays dropped their price target on Williams Companies from $36.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Williams Companies from $36.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Williams Companies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.50.

Williams Companies Trading Up 1.1 %

Williams Companies stock opened at $32.73 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.80 and a 12 month high of $35.79. The stock has a market cap of $39.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.37, a P/E/G ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 1.18.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.10. Williams Companies had a net margin of 22.53% and a return on equity of 17.24%. The business had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. Williams Companies’s revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Williams Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 26th. Investors of record on Monday, June 12th were issued a $0.4475 dividend. This represents a $1.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.47%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 9th. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 84.04%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Scott A. Hallam sold 7,194 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total value of $223,014.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 241,360 shares in the company, valued at $7,482,160. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Scott A. Hallam sold 7,194 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total value of $223,014.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 241,360 shares in the company, valued at $7,482,160. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Scott A. Hallam sold 14,388 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.64, for a total transaction of $440,848.32. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 248,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,615,694.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 28,776 shares of company stock worth $894,070. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Williams Companies Profile

(Free Report)

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Williams Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.