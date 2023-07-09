The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) Stake Decreased by Advisor OS LLC

Advisor OS LLC decreased its position in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,937 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 820 shares during the period. Advisor OS LLC’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $446,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Williams Companies by 0.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 88,880,791 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,544,657,000 after purchasing an additional 393,245 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Williams Companies by 96,588.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 63,423,739 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,086,641,000 after purchasing an additional 63,358,143 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Williams Companies by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 31,131,423 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,024,224,000 after purchasing an additional 4,112,024 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Williams Companies by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,242,720 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $894,796,000 after purchasing an additional 273,005 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Williams Companies by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,750,630 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $649,796,000 after purchasing an additional 136,216 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.71% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Williams Companies from $36.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Williams Companies in a report on Friday, April 14th. Barclays dropped their price target on Williams Companies from $36.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Truist Financial cut Williams Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $39.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.50.

Williams Companies Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:WMB opened at $32.73 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.87 billion, a PE ratio of 15.37, a P/E/G ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 1.18. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.80 and a 1 year high of $35.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $30.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.65 billion. Williams Companies had a net margin of 22.53% and a return on equity of 17.24%. Williams Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. Analysts expect that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Williams Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 26th. Investors of record on Monday, June 12th were issued a $0.4475 dividend. This represents a $1.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.47%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 9th. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 84.04%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Williams Companies news, SVP Scott A. Hallam sold 7,194 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total transaction of $223,014.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 241,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,482,160. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Williams Companies news, SVP Scott A. Hallam sold 7,194 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total transaction of $223,014.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 241,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,482,160. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Scott A. Hallam sold 14,388 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.64, for a total transaction of $440,848.32. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 248,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,615,694.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 28,776 shares of company stock worth $894,070. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Williams Companies Profile

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

