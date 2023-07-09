Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV (NASDAQ:THCPW) Trading 31.8% Higher

Shares of Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV Inc. (NASDAQ:THCPW – Free Report) traded up 31.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $0.31 and last traded at $0.26. 6,865 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 24% from the average session volume of 9,089 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.19.

Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.17.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV stock. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV Inc. (NASDAQ:THCPW – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $132,000.

