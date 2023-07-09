Timber Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:TMBR) & Relmada Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLMD) Financial Comparison

Timber Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:TMBR – Free Report) and Relmada Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLMD – Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation and risk.

Risk & Volatility

Timber Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 0.21, meaning that its stock price is 79% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Relmada Therapeutics has a beta of 0.1, meaning that its stock price is 90% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Timber Pharmaceuticals and Relmada Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Timber Pharmaceuticals 0 0 1 0 3.00 Relmada Therapeutics 0 4 2 0 2.33

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Timber Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus target price of $11.00, suggesting a potential upside of 393.30%. Relmada Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $20.50, suggesting a potential upside of 723.29%. Given Relmada Therapeutics’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Relmada Therapeutics is more favorable than Timber Pharmaceuticals.

7.8% of Timber Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 59.1% of Relmada Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 1.6% of Timber Pharmaceuticals shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 13.5% of Relmada Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Timber Pharmaceuticals and Relmada Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Timber Pharmaceuticals N/A -421.61% -166.79% Relmada Therapeutics N/A -91.32% -83.09%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Timber Pharmaceuticals and Relmada Therapeutics’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Timber Pharmaceuticals $80,000.00 84.74 -$19.38 million N/A N/A Relmada Therapeutics N/A N/A -$157.04 million ($4.77) -0.52

Timber Pharmaceuticals has higher revenue and earnings than Relmada Therapeutics.

Summary

Relmada Therapeutics beats Timber Pharmaceuticals on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Timber Pharmaceuticals

Timber Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of treatments for orphan dermatologic diseases. The company's lead product candidates include TMB-001, a patented topical formulation of isotretinoin that has completed Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of moderate to severe subtypes of CI, a group of rare genetic keratinization disorders; and TMB-003, a proprietary formulation of Sitaxsentan, which is a selective endothelin-A receptor antagonist that is in preclinical development for the treatment of sclerotic skin diseases. It is also involved in the development of BPX-01, which is in Phase 3 topical minocycline for the treatment of inflammatory lesions of acne vulgaris; and BPX-04 that is a Phase 3 ready topical minocycline for the treatment of papulopustular rosacea. The company was founded in 2019 and is headquartered in Warren, New Jersey.

About Relmada Therapeutics

Relmada Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing various products for the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) diseases and other disorders. Its lead product candidate is Esmethadone (d-methadone, dextromethadone, and REL-1017), a new chemical entity and N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the adjunctive or monotherapy treatment of major depressive disorder in adults. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Coral Gables, Florida.

