Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST) CFO Sells $333,155.40 in Stock

Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST – Free Report) CFO Elena Gomez sold 15,007 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.20, for a total value of $333,155.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 134,267 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,980,727.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Elena Gomez also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Toast alerts:

On Tuesday, May 2nd, Elena Gomez sold 2,058 shares of Toast stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.16, for a total transaction of $35,315.28.

Toast Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of TOST stock opened at $22.49 on Friday. Toast, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.54 and a 12-month high of $26.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $21.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.79. The company has a market capitalization of $11.93 billion, a PE ratio of -34.60 and a beta of 1.75.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Toast ( NYSE:TOST Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.02. Toast had a negative return on equity of 29.74% and a negative net margin of 11.01%. The business had revenue of $819.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $763.11 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.20) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Toast, Inc. will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TOST. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Toast in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Stephens began coverage on Toast in a report on Thursday, April 13th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on Toast in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Toast in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on Toast in a report on Thursday, June 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.88.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Toast

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Moody National Bank Trust Division raised its stake in Toast by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 109,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,465,000 after purchasing an additional 14,550 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Toast by 12.7% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 28,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $642,000 after buying an additional 3,152 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Toast by 14.9% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 192,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,425,000 after buying an additional 25,060 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Toast by 55.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 336,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,976,000 after buying an additional 120,391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new position in Toast during the 1st quarter worth $283,000. 57.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Toast

(Free Report)

Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States and Ireland. The company offers Toast POS, a software module that integrates payment processing with point of sale functionality; Toast Invoicing that allows restaurants to send invoices and collect payment; Toast Mobile Order & Pay, which allows guests to scan a QR code to browse the menu, order, and pay from mobile; Kitchen Display System software that connects the house with the kitchen staff; and Multi-Location Management, a tool to manage operations and configure menus across multiple locations and channels.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Toast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.