TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE) Shares Sold by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp reduced its position in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Free Report) by 9.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,606,057 shares of the company’s stock after selling 176,146 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned approximately 0.06% of TotalEnergies worth $94,838,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TotalEnergies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $98,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in TotalEnergies in the first quarter worth $339,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in TotalEnergies by 6.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 809,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,893,000 after purchasing an additional 51,468 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of TotalEnergies by 2.8% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 438,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,140,000 after purchasing an additional 11,884 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of TotalEnergies by 18.3% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 70,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,564,000 after purchasing an additional 10,931 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.93% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TTE. Morgan Stanley raised shares of TotalEnergies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on TotalEnergies from $68.00 to $64.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.25.
TotalEnergies Price Performance
TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $62.60 billion for the quarter. TotalEnergies had a return on equity of 28.51% and a net margin of 7.82%. Analysts anticipate that TotalEnergies SE will post 10.44 earnings per share for the current year.
TotalEnergies Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.585 per share. This is a boost from TotalEnergies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $2.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 16th. TotalEnergies’s payout ratio is currently 28.57%.
TotalEnergies Company Profile
TotalEnergies SE, a multi-energy company, produces and markets fuels, natural gas, and electricity in France, rest of Europe, North America, Africa, and internationally. It operates through Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Exploration & Production; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services segments.
