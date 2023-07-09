Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU) Earns “Buy” Rating from Veritas Investment Research

Veritas Investment Research reissued their buy rating on shares of Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

TOU has been the subject of several other research reports. Raymond James cut their price target on Tourmaline Oil from C$90.00 to C$85.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. CIBC cut their target price on Tourmaline Oil from C$80.00 to C$70.00 in a research note on Friday, April 14th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Tourmaline Oil from C$78.00 to C$75.00 in a research note on Monday, April 17th. National Bankshares cut their target price on Tourmaline Oil from C$80.00 to C$75.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Tourmaline Oil from C$85.00 to C$75.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$83.67.

Tourmaline Oil Price Performance

TSE:TOU opened at C$64.01 on Thursday. Tourmaline Oil has a one year low of C$52.34 and a one year high of C$84.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market cap of C$21.71 billion, a PE ratio of 5.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$59.75 and a 200 day moving average price of C$60.59.

Tourmaline Oil Increases Dividend

Tourmaline Oil ( TSE:TOU Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported C$0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$2.32 by C($1.59). Tourmaline Oil had a net margin of 60.33% and a return on equity of 32.92%. The company had revenue of C$1.20 billion during the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Tourmaline Oil will post 5.3333333 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This is a positive change from Tourmaline Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. Tourmaline Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.00%.

About Tourmaline Oil

Tourmaline Oil Corp. explores for and develops oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It holds interests in properties located in the Alberta Deep Basin, Northeast British Columbia Montney, and the Peace River High Triassic oil complex. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

