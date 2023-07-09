Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Shares Sold by Ridgewood Investments LLC

Ridgewood Investments LLC cut its stake in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) by 50.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $470,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 3.6% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,171 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new position in Tractor Supply in the first quarter valued at approximately $188,000. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Tractor Supply by 2.5% in the first quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,110 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,787,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Tractor Supply by 0.6% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 19,139 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,498,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redwood Investments LLC acquired a new position in Tractor Supply in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,807,000. 84.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tractor Supply Price Performance

Tractor Supply stock opened at $216.86 on Friday. Tractor Supply has a one year low of $181.40 and a one year high of $251.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 1.47. The business has a fifty day moving average of $223.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $227.45. The company has a market cap of $23.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.81.

Tractor Supply Dividend Announcement

Tractor Supply ( NASDAQ:TSCO Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The specialty retailer reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by ($0.04). Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.49% and a return on equity of 55.53%. The business had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.31 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.65 EPS. Tractor Supply’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Tractor Supply will post 10.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 30th were paid a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 26th. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is currently 42.43%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TSCO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Tractor Supply from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $230.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Tractor Supply from $270.00 to $280.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $255.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tractor Supply currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $251.15.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Tractor Supply news, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 9,091 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.35, for a total value of $2,066,838.85. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 27,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,152,318.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 9,091 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.35, for a total transaction of $2,066,838.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 27,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,152,318.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Colin Yankee sold 1,335 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $333,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,886 shares in the company, valued at $2,471,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 30,482 shares of company stock valued at $6,946,435. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

(Free Report)

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

