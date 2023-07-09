tru Independence LLC Sells 742 Shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

tru Independence LLC cut its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Free Report) by 29.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,807 shares of the company’s stock after selling 742 shares during the period. tru Independence LLC’s holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $213,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IEI. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 13,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,572,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $49,360,000. Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 2,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $492,000.

Get iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of IEI stock opened at $114.00 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $117.10. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $112.26 and a 52-week high of $121.47.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.2221 per share. This is a positive change from iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 3rd.

(Free Report)

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.