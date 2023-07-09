TruWealth Advisors LLC Grows Stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

TruWealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,777 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 118 shares during the quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $270,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 100,700.1% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,640,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,582,939,000 after purchasing an additional 15,624,628 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 122.0% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,632,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,294,000 after purchasing an additional 1,446,567 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 34.0% in the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 4,287,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,940,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088,034 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 52.0% in the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,724,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,772,000 after purchasing an additional 931,659 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 2,021.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 950,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,231,000 after purchasing an additional 905,977 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.43% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Trading Up 0.2 %

Philip Morris International stock opened at $97.70 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $151.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.48, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.85. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.85 and a 12 month high of $105.62.

Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.03 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 128.55% and a net margin of 10.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.56 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 11th. Investors of record on Friday, June 23rd will be issued a $1.27 dividend. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 22nd. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is currently 90.88%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on PM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $109.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Philip Morris International in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Philip Morris International in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $114.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup upgraded Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $109.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. Finally, 22nd Century Group reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.40.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

Further Reading

