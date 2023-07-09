TruWealth Advisors LLC Has $570,000 Stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

TruWealth Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 36.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,689 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 1,521 shares during the period. TruWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $570,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,424,543,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,223,148,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,220,171,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,072,543,000. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,796,633,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Meta Platforms

In other Meta Platforms news, CFO Susan J. Li sold 10,643 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.81, for a total value of $2,488,439.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,292,119.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Meta Platforms news, CFO Susan J. Li sold 10,643 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.81, for a total value of $2,488,439.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,292,119.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Javier Olivan sold 7,640 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.81, for a total value of $1,786,308.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 75,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,689,830.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,736 shares of company stock valued at $9,488,930 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 13.75% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Stock Performance

NASDAQ:META opened at $290.53 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $744.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.05, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $263.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $205.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1-year low of $88.09 and a 1-year high of $298.12.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The social networking company reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.68. The business had revenue of $28.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.49 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 20.67% and a net margin of 18.27%. Research analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 11.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on META. Loop Capital raised Meta Platforms from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $220.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price target on Meta Platforms from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Argus raised Meta Platforms from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Meta Platforms from $276.00 to $313.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Meta Platforms from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $259.00.

Meta Platforms Profile

(Free Report)

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding META? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.