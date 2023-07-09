TruWealth Advisors LLC Sells 109 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

TruWealth Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 7.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,293 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 109 shares during the period. TruWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $214,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Target by 22.1% during the first quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 6,907 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,252 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Target during the fourth quarter worth approximately $213,000. Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Target during the first quarter worth approximately $303,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of Target during the fourth quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, Phocas Financial Corp. increased its stake in shares of Target by 3.2% during the first quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 4,155 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $688,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TGT opened at $130.05 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. Target Co. has a twelve month low of $125.08 and a twelve month high of $183.89. The company has a market cap of $60.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s fifty day moving average is $140.90 and its 200 day moving average is $154.84.

Target ( NYSE:TGT Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $24.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.28 billion. Target had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 2.49%. Target’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.19 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Target Co. will post 8.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This is a positive change from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 15th. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.59%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on TGT shares. TheStreet downgraded Target from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Citigroup downgraded Target from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $177.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. StockNews.com downgraded Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Target from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $182.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $178.10.

In other news, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,459 shares of Target stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.75, for a total value of $234,534.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $602,491. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

