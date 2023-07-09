UBS Group Downgrades Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC) to Sell

UBS Group downgraded shares of Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Honda Motor in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a strong-buy rating on the stock. Nomura lowered shares of Honda Motor from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy.

Shares of NYSE:HMC opened at $30.18 on Thursday. Honda Motor has a 12 month low of $21.43 and a 12 month high of $32.62. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $29.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market cap of $51.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 0.76.

Honda Motor ( NYSE:HMC Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.10). Honda Motor had a return on equity of 5.94% and a net margin of 4.04%. The company had revenue of $33.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.49 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Honda Motor will post 3.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HMC. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of Honda Motor by 3,638.7% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,128 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its position in shares of Honda Motor by 1,148.3% in the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Honda Motor in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Honda Motor in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Honda Motor in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 5.57% of the company’s stock.

Honda Motor Co, Ltd. develops, manufactures, and distributes motorcycles, automobiles, power products, and other products in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Motorcycle Business, Automobile Business, Financial Services Business, and Power Product and Other Businesses.

