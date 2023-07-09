UBS Group Upgrades Evolution Mining (OTCMKTS:CAHPF) to Neutral

UBS Group upgraded shares of Evolution Mining (OTCMKTS:CAHPF – Free Report) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Thursday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Evolution Mining in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. They set a buy rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Evolution Mining has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $2.55.

Shares of OTCMKTS CAHPF opened at $2.17 on Thursday. Evolution Mining has a one year low of $1.17 and a one year high of $2.74. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.20.

Evolution Mining Limited engages in the exploration, mine development, mine operations, and sale of gold and gold-copper concentrates in Australia and Canada. It also explores for copper and silver deposits. As of June 30, 2022, the company operated five gold mines, such as Cowal in New South Wales; Ernest Henry and Mt Rawdon in Queensland; Mungari in Western Australia; and Red Lake in Ontario.

