Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) PT Raised to $193.00

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) had its target price upped by Royal Bank of Canada from $184.00 to $193.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 4.84% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $171.00 to $168.00 in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $241.00 to $247.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Wolfe Research reduced their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $221.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $210.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $217.63.

Shares of NYSE UNP opened at $202.82 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.10. Union Pacific has a 12-month low of $183.69 and a 12-month high of $242.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $199.69 and a 200 day moving average of $201.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50.

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $6.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.03 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.91% and a return on equity of 57.75%. Union Pacific’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.57 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Union Pacific will post 11.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. acquired a new stake in Union Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its position in Union Pacific by 116.7% during the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 130 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 108.3% in the 1st quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 125 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 86.7% in the 1st quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 155 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.04% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

