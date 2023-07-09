United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of United Airlines from $55.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of United Airlines from $43.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Barclays upgraded shares of United Airlines from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price target for the company from $52.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of United Airlines from $81.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of United Airlines from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $57.86.

Get United Airlines alerts:

United Airlines Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of UAL stock opened at $55.39 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $51.38 and a 200-day moving average of $47.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.13. United Airlines has a 12-month low of $31.58 and a 12-month high of $56.97. The firm has a market cap of $18.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.52 and a beta of 1.44.

Insiders Place Their Bets

United Airlines ( NASDAQ:UAL Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The transportation company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $0.10. United Airlines had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 35.71%. The company had revenue of $11.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.42 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that United Airlines will post 9.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In other United Airlines news, EVP Gregory L. Hart sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.26, for a total value of $627,120.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,434 shares in the company, valued at $1,381,440.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new position in United Airlines during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in United Airlines during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in United Airlines during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. bought a new position in United Airlines during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in United Airlines by 99.7% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 611 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.77% of the company’s stock.

United Airlines Company Profile

(Free Report)

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, training, and maintenance services for third parties.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for United Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.