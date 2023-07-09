United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Stock Holdings Raised by Zullo Investment Group Inc.

Zullo Investment Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,720 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 165 shares during the quarter. United Parcel Service accounts for approximately 1.9% of Zullo Investment Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Zullo Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $3,050,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of UPS. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in United Parcel Service by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,787,793 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,220,088,000 after purchasing an additional 255,287 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in United Parcel Service by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,273,417 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,988,777,000 after purchasing an additional 54,401 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in United Parcel Service by 33.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,730,090 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,343,799,000 after purchasing an additional 1,949,775 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,255,623,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,529,088 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,135,017,000 after acquiring an additional 148,213 shares during the last quarter. 58.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of UPS stock opened at $179.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1 year low of $154.87 and a 1 year high of $209.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $173.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $180.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $154.39 billion, a PE ratio of 14.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.09.

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The transportation company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.01. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 57.68% and a net margin of 10.90%. The company had revenue of $22.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.05 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 10.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th were paid a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.43%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on United Parcel Service from $220.00 to $214.00 in a report on Monday, March 20th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on United Parcel Service from $180.00 to $173.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on United Parcel Service from $221.00 to $205.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on United Parcel Service from $199.00 to $188.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Atlantic Securities started coverage on United Parcel Service in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $162.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $191.23.

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

