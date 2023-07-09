United Utilities Group (OTCMKTS:UUGRY) Upgraded at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of United Utilities Group (OTCMKTS:UUGRY – Free Report) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note published on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of United Utilities Group from GBX 1,125 ($14.28) to GBX 1,150 ($14.60) in a research report on Friday, June 9th.

Get United Utilities Group alerts:

United Utilities Group Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of UUGRY stock opened at $24.25 on Thursday. United Utilities Group has a 12 month low of $18.26 and a 12 month high of $27.95. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.88.

United Utilities Group Increases Dividend

About United Utilities Group

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 8th. Investors of record on Friday, June 23rd will be issued a $0.6994 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 22nd. This is a positive change from United Utilities Group’s previous dividend of $0.33.

(Free Report)

United Utilities Group PLC provides water and wastewater services in the United Kingdom. It is involved in the renewable energy generation, corporate trustee, financing, and property management activities; and provision of consulting, and project management services. The company operates 43,000 kilometers of water pipes; and 79,000 kilometers of wastewater pipes.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for United Utilities Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Utilities Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.