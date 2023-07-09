United Utilities Group (OTCMKTS:UUGRY) Upgraded at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of United Utilities Group (OTCMKTS:UUGRYFree Report) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note published on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of United Utilities Group from GBX 1,125 ($14.28) to GBX 1,150 ($14.60) in a research report on Friday, June 9th.

United Utilities Group Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of UUGRY stock opened at $24.25 on Thursday. United Utilities Group has a 12 month low of $18.26 and a 12 month high of $27.95. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.88.

United Utilities Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 8th. Investors of record on Friday, June 23rd will be issued a $0.6994 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 22nd. This is a positive change from United Utilities Group’s previous dividend of $0.33.

About United Utilities Group

United Utilities Group PLC provides water and wastewater services in the United Kingdom. It is involved in the renewable energy generation, corporate trustee, financing, and property management activities; and provision of consulting, and project management services. The company operates 43,000 kilometers of water pipes; and 79,000 kilometers of wastewater pipes.

