Ur-Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:URG) Upgraded to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ur-Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:URG – Free Report) (TSE:URE) to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on URG. Alliance Global Partners dropped their price objective on Ur-Energy from $2.75 to $2.25 in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. TheStreet upgraded Ur-Energy from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Roth Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Ur-Energy in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their target price on Ur-Energy from $3.00 to $2.80 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd.

Ur-Energy Stock Performance

URG opened at $0.95 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $251.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.97 and a beta of 1.48. Ur-Energy has a 52-week low of $0.82 and a 52-week high of $1.50. The company has a current ratio of 9.63, a quick ratio of 8.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.22.

Insider Transactions at Ur-Energy

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ur-Energy

In other news, COO Steven M. Hatten sold 62,409 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.03, for a total transaction of $64,281.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 288,550 shares in the company, valued at $297,206.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 3.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in URG. MMCAP International Inc. SPC grew its stake in Ur-Energy by 66.5% during the first quarter. MMCAP International Inc. SPC now owns 24,488,637 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,958,000 after purchasing an additional 9,780,004 shares during the period. Segra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ur-Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $5,290,000. CQS US LLC grew its stake in Ur-Energy by 20.9% in the first quarter. CQS US LLC now owns 13,006,553 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,787,000 after acquiring an additional 2,250,000 shares during the period. CM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ur-Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,527,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in Ur-Energy by 29.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,609,662 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,826,000 after acquiring an additional 811,244 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.31% of the company’s stock.

About Ur-Energy

Ur-Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of uranium mineral properties. The company holds interests in 12 projects located in the United States. Its flagship property is the Lost Creek project comprising a total of approximately 1,800 unpatented mining claims and three Wyoming mineral leases covering an area of approximately 35,400 acres located in the Great Divide Basin, Wyoming.

