UTG (UTGN) vs. Its Competitors Head to Head Contrast

UTG (OTCMKTS:UTGN) is one of 42 public companies in the "Life insurance" industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare UTG to related companies based on the strength of its dividends, valuation, earnings, profitability, risk, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Volatility & Risk

UTG has a beta of 0.14, suggesting that its share price is 86% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, UTG’s rivals have a beta of 0.87, suggesting that their average share price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares UTG and its rivals revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio UTG $69.71 million $34.26 million 6.73 UTG Competitors $21.32 billion $1.26 billion 56.47

Profitability

UTG’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than UTG. UTG is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

This table compares UTG and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets UTG 49.14% 12.34% 4.28% UTG Competitors 7.54% 7.60% 0.88%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for UTG and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score UTG 0 0 0 0 N/A UTG Competitors 309 1970 1806 67 2.39

As a group, “Life insurance” companies have a potential upside of 68.56%. Given UTG’s rivals higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe UTG has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

52.3% of shares of all “Life insurance” companies are owned by institutional investors. 70.6% of UTG shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 13.5% of shares of all “Life insurance” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

UTG rivals beat UTG on 6 of the 10 factors compared.

About UTG

(Free Report)

UTG, Inc., an insurance holding company, provides individual life insurance products and services in the United States. Its individual life insurance includes servicing of existing insurance business in-force; the acquisition of other companies in the insurance business; and the administration processing of life insurance business for other entities. In addition, it offers reinsurance products. UTG, Inc. was founded in 1966 and is headquartered in Stanford, Kentucky.

