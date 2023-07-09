Vale (NYSE:VALE) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Vale (NYSE:VALE – Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on VALE. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Vale from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Vale from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. Scotiabank lowered shares of Vale from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Vale from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $13.20 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Vale from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $20.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, April 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.43.

Vale Trading Up 1.7 %

Vale stock opened at $13.40 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.56. Vale has a 52 week low of $11.72 and a 52 week high of $19.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.87.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Vale ( NYSE:VALE Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.16). Vale had a return on equity of 38.16% and a net margin of 38.99%. The firm had revenue of $8.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.09 billion. Research analysts forecast that Vale will post 2.19 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VALE. National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in Vale by 7,636.2% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 34,263,547 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $581,453,000 after acquiring an additional 33,820,650 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Vale by 93.2% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 31,188,702 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $529,272,000 after acquiring an additional 15,047,063 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Vale by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 72,165,728 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,138,775,000 after acquiring an additional 11,393,498 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Vale by 57.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 22,763,893 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $359,214,000 after acquiring an additional 8,334,786 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in Vale in the 4th quarter worth $71,347,000. Institutional investors own 18.82% of the company’s stock.

Vale Company Profile

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Iron Solutions and Energy Transition Materials segments. The Iron Solutions segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

