Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Shares Acquired by Delta Financial Group Inc.

Delta Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 7.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,572 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 112 shares during the quarter. Delta Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $242,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 20.7% during the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after buying an additional 1,334 shares during the last quarter. Gallagher Benefit Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $245,000. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.0% in the first quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 5,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $898,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 9.5% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 77,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,760,000 after purchasing an additional 4,773 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VIG opened at $159.42 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $157.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $154.99. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a one year low of $132.64 and a one year high of $162.79. The firm has a market cap of $67.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

