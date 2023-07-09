Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV) Shares Acquired by Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC

Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV – Free Report) by 7.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,775 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC’s holdings in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF were worth $558,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF in the fourth quarter worth $13,636,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 2,575.4% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 122,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,068,000 after acquiring an additional 117,926 shares during the period. Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV increased its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 1,247.7% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV now owns 125,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,287,000 after acquiring an additional 116,497 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $7,614,000. Finally, Creative Planning grew its position in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,099,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,398,000 after buying an additional 110,521 shares during the period.

Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

ESGV stock opened at $77.49 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.70 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $74.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.50.

About Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF

The Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (ESGV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE USA All Cap Choice index, a market-cap-weighted index of US all-cap companies screened for environmental, social, and corporate governance (ESG) criteria. ESGV was launched on Sep 18, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

