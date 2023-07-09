Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV) Shares Purchased by Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC

Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV – Free Report) by 7.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,775 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 544 shares during the quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC’s holdings in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF were worth $558,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ESGV. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Lakewood Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 91.5% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 611 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF stock opened at $77.49 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.63 billion, a PE ratio of 19.70 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $74.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.50.

Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF Profile

The Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (ESGV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE USA All Cap Choice index, a market-cap-weighted index of US all-cap companies screened for environmental, social, and corporate governance (ESG) criteria. ESGV was launched on Sep 18, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

