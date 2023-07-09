Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Position Lessened by McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.

McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 26.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,894 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 12,316 shares during the period. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,369,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Thomasville National Bank grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.6% during the first quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 7,120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 39.5% during the fourth quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 907 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.7% during the third quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,183 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. Atlas Brown Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.0% during the first quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 5,563 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. Finally, Accel Wealth Management lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 63.3% during the fourth quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 722 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period.

Shares of VWO opened at $40.58 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $72.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $34.88 and a 12 month high of $43.22. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $40.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.46.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

