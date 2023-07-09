Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Position Boosted by Advisor OS LLC

Advisor OS LLC grew its position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 16.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,100 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Advisor OS LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $524,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VUG. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 263.2% in the fourth quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, SYM FINANCIAL Corp bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSEARCA:VUG opened at $280.14 on Friday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $203.64 and a 12 month high of $283.80. The firm has a market cap of $91.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50 day moving average is $267.54 and its 200-day moving average is $246.04.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

