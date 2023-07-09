Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) Position Reduced by Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) by 5.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,694 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,016 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $4,219,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. MTM Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the first quarter worth $35,000. Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 97.3% during the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 148 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VHT opened at $238.23 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 0.73. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 1-year low of $220.50 and a 1-year high of $259.04. The company’s fifty day moving average is $242.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $242.39.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

