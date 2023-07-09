Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) Holdings Decreased by Ledyard National Bank

Ledyard National Bank reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 12.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,014 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 147 shares during the period. Ledyard National Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $391,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VGT. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 145.5% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 108 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 1,263 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Information Technology ETF alerts:

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF stock opened at $435.48 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $415.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $376.45. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 52 week low of $291.61 and a 52 week high of $447.92. The stock has a market cap of $53.13 billion, a PE ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.16.

About Vanguard Information Technology ETF

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.