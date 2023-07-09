Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) Shares Purchased by Delta Financial Group Inc.

Delta Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 6.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 16,311 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,056 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Information Technology ETF comprises 2.5% of Delta Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Delta Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $6,287,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN purchased a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 145.5% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 108 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 1,263 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Information Technology ETF alerts:

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

VGT opened at $435.48 on Friday. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 52-week low of $291.61 and a 52-week high of $447.92. The company has a 50 day moving average of $415.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $376.45. The company has a market cap of $53.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.16.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.