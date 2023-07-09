Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) Holdings Boosted by Geneos Wealth Management Inc.

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 296,026 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,695 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF makes up approximately 1.4% of Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. owned about 0.17% of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF worth $22,717,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BIV. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BIV opened at $73.89 on Friday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $71.40 and a twelve month high of $80.05. The company has a 50 day moving average of $75.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.82.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

