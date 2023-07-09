Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW) Shares Sold by Advisor OS LLC

Advisor OS LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW – Free Report) by 16.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,776 shares of the company’s stock after selling 345 shares during the quarter. Advisor OS LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF were worth $316,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VAW. Beacon Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF by 1,238.4% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 270,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,018,000 after buying an additional 250,174 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 414.7% during the 1st quarter. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC now owns 131,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,331,000 after purchasing an additional 106,338 shares during the period. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $16,430,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 182.5% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 127,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,716,000 after purchasing an additional 82,425 shares during the period. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 893.6% during the 4th quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 64,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,943,000 after purchasing an additional 57,824 shares during the period.

Vanguard Materials ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VAW opened at $179.03 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.30 and a beta of 1.11. Vanguard Materials ETF has a 12 month low of $146.72 and a 12 month high of $189.76. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $174.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $176.61.

Vanguard Materials ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Materials ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Materials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the materials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies in a wide range of commodity-related manufacturing industries.

