Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Shares Acquired by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 9.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 119,490 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 10,387 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $9,922,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VNQ. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 115,289.9% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,063,365,980 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $87,706,426,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062,444,438 shares during the last quarter. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter worth $529,864,000. Cowa LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 75,967.4% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 5,210,614 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $824,000 after purchasing an additional 5,203,764 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter worth $124,297,000. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter worth $118,597,000.

VNQ opened at $83.73 on Friday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $74.66 and a fifty-two week high of $102.37. The company has a fifty day moving average of $81.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

