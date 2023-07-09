Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX) Shares Sold by McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.

McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) by 6.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,854 shares of the company’s stock after selling 829 shares during the quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF were worth $580,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Refined Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 2.0% during the first quarter. Refined Wealth Management now owns 357,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,501,000 after buying an additional 7,028 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,693,000. First Heartland Consultants Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 110,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,383,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116 shares in the last quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 16.1% in the first quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 58,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,875,000 after purchasing an additional 8,155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prostatis Group LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 26.9% in the fourth quarter. Prostatis Group LLC now owns 43,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,066,000 after purchasing an additional 9,223 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of BNDX opened at $48.23 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $48.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.73. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $46.87 and a 52-week high of $51.63.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Total International Bond ETF

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 5th were issued a $0.078 dividend. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 3rd.

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

