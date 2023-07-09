Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Bought by Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC

Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 28.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 9,781 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,182 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises approximately 3.0% of Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $1,996,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Burney Co. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Burney Co. now owns 3,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $584,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 2,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MONECO Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 4,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $925,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter.

VTI opened at $218.04 on Friday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a twelve month low of $174.84 and a twelve month high of $221.42. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $211.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $204.18. The company has a market cap of $300.90 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

