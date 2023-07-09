Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Sold by Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc.

Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. cut its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 36.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 14,087 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 8,181 shares during the period. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $548,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HBC Financial Services PLLC raised its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 250.0% in the 4th quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 700 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Kepos Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 111.8% in the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 1,057 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 61.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.21, for a total value of $130,961.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 73,015 shares in the company, valued at $2,862,918.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.21, for a total value of $130,961.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 73,015 shares in the company, valued at $2,862,918.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Joseph J. Russo sold 7,585 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.30, for a total value of $275,335.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $311,526.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Verizon Communications Trading Down 1.6 %

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on VZ shares. Bank of America lowered their price target on Verizon Communications from $51.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $46.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, April 6th. HSBC lowered their price target on Verizon Communications from $42.50 to $39.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.44.

NYSE:VZ opened at $35.90 on Friday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.72 and a 1 year high of $51.36. The stock has a market cap of $150.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.98, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.38. The business has a fifty day moving average of $36.32 and a 200-day moving average of $38.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.75.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.01. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 23.31% and a net margin of 15.85%. The company had revenue of $32.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Verizon Communications Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 10th will be issued a $0.6525 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 7th. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.27%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.78%.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

(Free Report)

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

Featured Articles

