Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET – Free Report) (TSE:VET) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on VET. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Vermilion Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. TD Securities downgraded Vermilion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th.

Vermilion Energy Stock Up 6.4 %

Shares of NYSE VET opened at $12.91 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.50. Vermilion Energy has a 1 year low of $10.75 and a 1 year high of $30.17.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vermilion Energy

Vermilion Energy ( NYSE:VET Free Report ) (TSE:VET) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $408.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $409.17 million. Vermilion Energy had a return on equity of 25.51% and a net margin of 43.59%. On average, analysts forecast that Vermilion Energy will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VET. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Vermilion Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in Vermilion Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Vermilion Energy by 8,245.6% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,757 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vermilion Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $127,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Vermilion Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $121,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.33% of the company’s stock.

Vermilion Energy Company Profile

Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company owns 82% working interest in 796,648 net acres of developed land and 85% working interest in 384,237 net acres of undeveloped land in Canada; 149,043 net acres of land in the Powder River basin in the United States; 96% working interest in 258,125 net acres of developed land and 100% working interest in 106,993 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins in France; 53% working interest in 1,604,206 net acres of land in the Netherlands; 107,351 net developed acres and 1,549,929 net undeveloped acres in Germany; 975,374 net acres land in Croatia; 614,625 net acres land in Hungary; and 97,907 net acres land in Slovakia.

