Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT – Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Viasat from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Viasat from $79.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Viasat from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.20.

Get Viasat alerts:

Viasat Stock Performance

Viasat stock opened at $42.16 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $41.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.41. Viasat has a twelve month low of $25.38 and a twelve month high of $47.35. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a PE ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.22.

Insider Buying and Selling at Viasat

Viasat ( NASDAQ:VSAT Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The communications equipment provider reported $15.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $14.41 by $1.15. Viasat had a net margin of 40.92% and a return on equity of 35.76%. The firm had revenue of $666.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $684.47 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Viasat will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Viasat news, insider Craig Andrew Miller sold 735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $33,075.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $447,705. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders sold a total of 1,279 shares of company stock valued at $55,996 in the last three months. Company insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Viasat

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Viasat by 29.2% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,313 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Viasat by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,178 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Viasat by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 62,489 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,115,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Viasat by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 15,707 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in Viasat by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 31,182 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $987,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.91% of the company’s stock.

About Viasat

(Free Report)

Viasat, Inc provides broadband and communications products and services worldwide. The company's Satellite Services segment offers satellite-based fixed broadband services, including broadband internet access and voice over internet protocol services to consumers and businesses; in-flight entertainment and aviation software services to commercial airlines and private business jets; satellite-based connectivity services; mobile broadband services, including satellite-based internet services to energy offshore vessels, cruise ships, consumer ferries, and yachts; and energy services, which include ultra-secure solutions IP connectivity, bandwidth-optimized over-the-top applications, industrial internet-of-things big data enablement, and industry-leading machine learning analytics.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Viasat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viasat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.