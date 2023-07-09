Vicat (OTCMKTS:SDCVF) Upgraded at HSBC

HSBC upgraded shares of Vicat (OTCMKTS:SDCVF – Free Report) from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Vicat Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:SDCVF opened at $20.05 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $20.05 and a 200-day moving average of $20.05. Vicat has a twelve month low of $20.05 and a twelve month high of $39.72.

Get Vicat alerts:

About Vicat

(Free Report)

Read More

Vicat SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of cement, ready-mixed concrete, and aggregates for construction industry. The company operates in three segments: Cement, Concrete & Aggregates, and Other Products & Services. The Cement segment offers various cement products for the general contractors, such as concrete mixers, manufacturers of precast concrete products, construction and public works contractors, local authorities, residential property developers or master masons, and construction material wholesalers or retail chains.

Receive News & Ratings for Vicat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vicat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.