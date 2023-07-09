Vicat (OTCMKTS:SDCVF) Upgraded at HSBC

HSBC upgraded shares of Vicat (OTCMKTS:SDCVF – Free Report) from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.
Vicat Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:SDCVF opened at $20.05 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $20.05 and a 200-day moving average of $20.05. Vicat has a twelve month low of $20.05 and a twelve month high of $39.72.
About Vicat
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Vicat
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/3 – 7/7
- Pfizer Just Invested $25 million In This Biotech
- Cracks In The Labor Market? Not Yet, But They’re Coming
- Levi’s: Buy On The Dip Or Downtrend In Play?
- Who Wins And Who Loses With China’s Metal Restrictions
Receive News & Ratings for Vicat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vicat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.