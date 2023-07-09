Virgin Money UK (OTCMKTS:CYBBF) Price Target Cut to GBX 175 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Virgin Money UK (OTCMKTS:CYBBF – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley from GBX 190 ($2.41) to GBX 175 ($2.22) in a research note released on Thursday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Citigroup lowered their target price on Virgin Money UK from GBX 265 ($3.36) to GBX 200 ($2.54) in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Virgin Money UK from GBX 200 ($2.54) to GBX 180 ($2.28) in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Virgin Money UK from GBX 205 ($2.60) to GBX 220 ($2.79) in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Virgin Money UK from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $200.00.

Get Virgin Money UK alerts:

Virgin Money UK Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:CYBBF opened at $1.90 on Thursday. Virgin Money UK has a twelve month low of $1.44 and a twelve month high of $2.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.84 and its 200-day moving average is $1.86.

Virgin Money UK Company Profile

Virgin Money UK PLC provides banking products and services for consumers, and small and medium sized businesses under the Clydesdale Bank, Yorkshire Bank, and Virgin Money brands in the United Kingdom. The company offers savings and current accounts, mortgages, credit cards, and home loans; business loans, overdraft facilities, treasury solutions, and corporate and structured finance; asset and invoice finance services; risk management; international trade services; and home, car, and life and critical illness insurance products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Virgin Money UK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virgin Money UK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.