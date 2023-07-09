VMware (NYSE:VMW) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Strong-Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of VMware (NYSE:VMW – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of VMware from $135.00 to $138.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of VMware from $125.00 to $134.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of VMware from $139.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of VMware from $151.00 to $161.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reissued a maintains rating on shares of VMware in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, VMware presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $143.25.

VMware Price Performance

Shares of VMW opened at $141.40 on Friday. VMware has a twelve month low of $103.55 and a twelve month high of $145.73. The company has a 50 day moving average of $133.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $125.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.06. The company has a market cap of $60.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.72.

Insider Buying and Selling

VMware ( NYSE:VMW Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 1st. The virtualization software provider reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($0.06). VMware had a return on equity of 162.41% and a net margin of 9.57%. The company had revenue of $3.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that VMware will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Jean Pierre Brulard sold 3,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.51, for a total transaction of $509,436.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 103,905 shares in the company, valued at $14,703,596.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 40.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On VMware

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Procyon Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of VMware by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 3,938 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $492,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division raised its stake in shares of VMware by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 3,699 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $532,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in shares of VMware by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 14,966 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $1,868,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of VMware by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 710 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of VMware by 75.4% in the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 200 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. 46.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About VMware

VMware, Inc provides software solutions in the areas of modern applications, cloud management and infrastructure, networking, security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers VMware multi-cloud solutions, including VMware vSphere, a data center infrastructure that provides the fundamental compute layer; vSAN and VxRail, which offers holistic data storage and protection options to applications running on vSphere; and vRealize Cloud Management solutions that manages hybrid and multi-cloud environments running in virtual machines and containers, as well as VMware Cloud Foundation, a cloud platform that combines its vSphere, vSAN, and NSX with vRealize Cloud Management into an integrated stack and delivers enterprise-ready cloud infrastructure for private and public clouds.

